Any guesses? And no, a new iPhone is not the most popular wish.

If Russians above the age of 18 were to write a letter to Father Frost (i.e. the Russian Father Christmas), the majority of them wouldn’t ask for material things. Almost two thirds (63 percent) would ask for good health for themselves and their loved ones, Romir social research agency found out (link in Russian). This wish was especially widespread among people over 45 years old.

In addition, Russians of all ages would also ask for true happiness (27 percent), while predominantly the younger generation would seek more opportunities to earn a lot of money next year (17 percent).

Other, less popular wishes included having a trip abroad, a new apartment or house, a new car, plus more romantic and sentimental wishes – like finding true love, getting married, having a baby, and simply welcoming the New Year together with the family.

Why do Russians love the New Year holiday, and how do they usually celebrate it? Here's everything you might want to know about it.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.