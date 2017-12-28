New Year’s gift from the Moscow Metro: An underground ice skating rink

Skating will be for free and lasts until Jan. 10. Also, professionals will stage a show.

An ice skating rink opened in the Moscow Metro at the connecting passage between the Leninski Prospekt and Ploschad’ Gagarina stations. The rink is covered with synthetic ice, and is 200 square meters in size.

“We've decided to make an unusual present to our passengers – a synthetic ice rink,” said Yulia Temnikova, deputy head of the Moscow Metro, who is responsible for development of client services.

In addition to welcoming amateur skaters, the Metro plans a show where professionals will impress commuters with their skills.

This unusual ice skating rink will remain open until Jan. 10, and the hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Dec. 31 when the rink will close at 9 p.m., and on Jan. 1 when it will open at 11 a.m.

Feel like ice skating in Moscow? Here are some more options for you.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.