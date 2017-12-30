A puppy for New Year's: Putin plays Santa to girl in Primorye

Any gift from the Russian President is nice, but this is super cute!

In the Kavalerovo village in the distant Primorye Region, 12-year-old Liza Vorobyova has long dreamed of having a Pomeranian Spitz puppy. Today, that wish came true in the form of a New Year's gift directly from President Vladimir Putin.

In September she sent a letter to the president saying her family couldn’t afford to buy a dog, but she hoped that one day she'd have a fluffy friend.

She gave the pedigreed puppy the name of Sam, who had to journey across the country from Nizhny Novgorod to Kavalerovo.

