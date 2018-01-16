Kingdom of the Snow Queen: Freezing photos from abandoned house in Yekaterinburg

Locals see steam rising from house and investigate, but what they find is beyond their wildest imagination.

A photographer from the Ural city of Yekaterinburg, Anastasia Popelskaya, and her husband Dmitry chanced upon an abandoned house giving off steam – so they investigated. Nothing could prepare them for what they witnessed inside.

Dmitry told local paper E1.ru (in Russian) that the steam was constantly changing the form of the icy growths.

"We were taking photos for about 40 minutes, until the battery died," he said. "It was interesting to watch how this ‘forest’ was living its own life, how the ‘trees’ were rising and falling and while others grew in their place.”

Check out these photos of the otherworldly scene.

Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya

Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya

Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya

Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya Demon Antonov & Anastasia Popelskaya

Did you like these snaps? Then you will definitely want to know how residents of Yakutia swim and ride bikes despite temperatures falling as low as -60 °C.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.