In Yakutia, locals swim and ride bikes despite -60 °C

Locals in one of the
-68 °C in Oymyakon:
“Right now here in
A frost-resistant cyclist:
Winter horses:
The never freezing river of Kuydusun:
Would you like to swim in it?
“This is my true friend. Yesterday it was -50°C in Yakutsk, but I felt it like only -25 °C, there was no wind and yesterday it was really cool! Today it’s getting warmer - just -41°C. The weather is whispering. Hohoho. The summer is soon!”
Locals take photographs near the public thermometer
“It’s -56°C but I like my white snow land!”
