In Yakutia, locals swim and ride bikes despite -60 °C

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond
‘It’s finally getting warmer!’ Siberians enjoy the Russian winter

Locals in one of the coldest towns on the planet - Oymyakon in Siberia - woke up to temperatures of -60 °C on Jan. 15. In the region’s capital, Yakutsk, the mercury dropped below -40 °C but this isn’t stopping people from enjoying the winter, far from it. Instagram posts from the area show that it’s important to see the funny side of the freezing conditions.  

-68 °C in Oymyakon:

“Right now here in Oymyakon the temperature is -56 °C. In the morning it was -60°C. Now we are cleaning the snow from our horses.”

A frost-resistant cyclist:

Winter horses:

The never freezing river of Kuydusun:

Would you like to swim in it?

“This is my true friend. Yesterday it was -50°C in Yakutsk, but I felt it like only -25 °C, there was no wind and yesterday it was really cool! Today it’s getting warmer - just -41°C. The weather is whispering. Hohoho. The summer is soon!”

Locals take photographs near the public thermometer

“It’s -56°C but I like my white snow land!”

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian regions Siberia yakutia winter yakutsk
Read more