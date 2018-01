Kind man offers animal some of his catch as it waits patiently on the ice.

An adorable video has appeared online showing a fox in Vladivostok waiting for a fisherman to throw it a fish. The animal sits patiently on the ice as the man talks to it - before finally offering it some of his catch, which the fox gratefully accepts. The fish was apparently so tasty that the animal returns for another helping.

The fisherman jokingly says he’s not able to catch enough for the fox, but promises to share more.

