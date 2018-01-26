7 things you have to do during Maslenitsa Week in London

Dance under the balalaika, watch a Russian movie, check out some of the best Russian art, and of course eat as much you can: This is what we recommend you do during Russian pancake week in London.
This year Maslenitsa is being celebrated in the English capital for the 10th time. It will take place on Feb. 11-18 and feature Russian fashion, theater, films, music, literature, cooking, and contemporary art. A big concert at Cadogan Hall, that has already become a tradition, will wrap up the feast.
Here’s a schedule of the most interesting events. For more information visit maslenitsa.co.uk.
The Bibs Ekkel TrioRossotrudnichestvo
Virtuoso balalaika player Bibs Ekkel and his trio will bring pancakes and samovar, and play their best tunes. Strongly recommended for fans of folk and romance.
9.45 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Tate Modern. To book visit www.tate.org.uk. To make a reservation for guided tours email info@ensembleproductions.co.uk
5:30 p.m. / Pushkin House
Most Russians get excited about Maslenitsa because of pancakes! Marivanna restaurant will be serving them up and also celebrating St. Valentine’s Day, so you will be able eat and love like Russians do!
6:30 p.m. / Marivanna. For reservations and more information: www.marivanna.ru When ordering please quote “Maslenitsa” and receive a complimentary drink from Marivanna herself.
Explore the history of the feast through an authentic culinary experience with food enthusiast Karina Baldry.
7 p.m. / Pushkin House. Tickets (£45) are available on www.pushkinhouse.org.
Women’s Art Group 'Turetsky SOPRANO'Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik
Enjoy the evening concert listening to the likes of the Russian Souvenir Ensemble, violinist John Gallant, soprano Diana Gouglina, pianist Julian Gallant, M. TURETSKY SOPRANO, Mazaika duo, and vocal group Kvatro - and watching the Natalia Kremen Ballet School. There will be a Russian fair with
7 p.m. / Cadogan Hall, to book tickets (from £5) visit: www.cadoganhall.com
12:30 a.m. / Freemason’s Hall. Invitation only
