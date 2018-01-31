2 Russian journalists start fight during radio Stalin debate

Program was dedicated to ‘The Death of Stalin’ movie but soon turned into a boxing match.

Nikolai Svanidze, a historian and TV and radio host, and pro-Kremlin journalist Maxim Shevchenko, chief editor of the Kavpolit website, came to blows during a heated debate about the role of Joseph Stalin during WWII.

The radio show was dedicated to Armando I annucci’s film The Death of Stalin but things got out of hand as 62-year-old Svanidze branded Shevchenko a “bastard” and warned him: “I’d hit you over the head if you were any closer!”

“Go ahead, I’m right here. Get up and hit me, you coward,” Shevchenko retorted.

“Do you really want it, chicken?” said Svanidze before slapping his face, prompting Shevchenko to punch his attacker and pummel him on the floor.

