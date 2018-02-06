‘I can use them as wallpaper’: Top Russian jokes after bitcoin crashed

Bad news keeps coming for bitcoin’s holdersGetty Images
все это конечно завораживающе pic.twitter.com/gF1TUa728Y— Психогенная фуга (@RomanFedoseyev) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“All of this is certainly fascinating”
Когда биткоин уже 6, а ты брал по 10 и весь в раздумьях - сливать или подождать. pic.twitter.com/rDa2jGZQLy— Wylsacom (@wylsacom) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“When bitcoin reached 6 [thousand dollars], but you took it for 10, and still keep thinking - sell or wait”
6 февраля 2018 г.
Звонил Биткоин. Молчал в трубку. И так всё ясно— Экономика РФ (@PutinsEconomy) 6 февраля 2018 г.
From the “Economy of the Russian Federation
Скоро биткоин упадет настолько сильно, что столкнется с моей самооценкой.— MOOD DUCK (@mark_v3000) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“Bitcoin will soon fall so much that it will clash with my self-appraisal”
Pessimists have already figured out what to do with bitcoin now.
Если ваши обесценившиеся биткоины вам больше не нужны - можете отдать их мне, я ими стену в пристройке обклеиваю.— Злꙮй Гик (@zloygik) 6 февраля 2018 г.
12wFTXC7QdXckpwGhoPrZfota1oZuAHLnG
“If you don’t need any more of your depreciated bitcoins - just give them to me, I can use them as wallpaper,” one user said and left his wallet number. Others just call it “Wailing CryptoWall.”
Биток красиво летит: pic.twitter.com/XkHohXw8Df— Мuд Роисси (@Fake_MIDRF) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“Bitcoin flies beautifully”
Биткоин, ну ты чо? pic.twitter.com/eaa5myQroV— Wylsacom (@wylsacom) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“Bitcoin, what’s wrong with you?”
Предвестником падения биткоин была просьба Мамы рассказать про биткоин— Маск Хогоев (@maxkhog1) 6 февраля 2018 г.
Есть история которая помогла отцу Джона Кеннеди спасти свой капитал в Великой Депрессии.
Когда чистильщик обуви поинтересовался у него прогнозом на акции, Джозеф Кеннеди продал все биржевые активы
“The harbinger of the fall of bitcoin was mom's request to speak about bitcoin. There is a story about how John F. Kennedy’s father saved his own money during the Great Depression. When his cleaner asked him about the stock forecast, Joseph Kennedy sold all his assets.”
Bear rules on the bear market...$BTC$crypto$btcusd#bitcoin#trading#cryptocurrency#bitcoin#биткоинpic.twitter.com/ccclpfwsZd— Pro-bitcoin.ru (@ProBitcoin_ru) 6 февраля 2018 г.
Вчера удалось сэкономить порядка $15000. Не купил биткоин.— Мэйдикс (@maydeex) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“Yesterday we managed to save about $ 15,000. I didn’t buy bitcoin.”
And a little something about the general mood:
Ночью глобальный фондовый рынок сильно обвалился. Кроме того, уже который день падает на дно и биткоин. Сейчас уже стоит около $6100https://t.co/libALNFvX5pic.twitter.com/JYrufzWjkc— Лентач (@oldLentach) 6 февраля 2018 г.
