Sheikhs will soon be able to ride around in Putin’s wheels

'Cortege' car modelsSergey Subbotin/Sputnik
Ever dreamt of riding in President Vladimir Putin's car? Well, from 2019 you can...but probably only if you’re a Sheikh.
The soon-to-be official state wheels of Russia's president, nicknamed the "Cortege," is a camouflaged sedan based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series with V12 engines. This year the model is expected to replace the 11 Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman vehicles the big man is carted around in at the moment.
Though according to Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, when the car is released next year it will face stiff competition from models made by Rolls-Royce and Bentley on the international market.
