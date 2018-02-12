How the Soviet Union slammed America’s faults and shortcomings

Alexey Timofeychev

Crocodile, 1956, №15
For decades the USSR's satire magazine ‘Crocodile’ poked fun at the dark and unsavory side of Western capitalism. Take a look at these jibes.

1. Unemployment

Equality, the American way. "I’m asking for a job." 

Crocodile, 1949, №1

Crocodile, 1979, №22

Unemployment… has overrun its banks. U.S. unemployment reaches its highest level in 40 years. "11.3 million unemployed; YES to jobs! Jobs instead of missiles! No to the Arms Race! Give us jobs!"

Crocodile, 1985, №35

2. Morals

Upbringing, the Hollywood way. The movie is called Life and Dollar. “Before the movie: Two tickets, please!” “After the movie: Hands up!”

Crocodile, 1951, №02

American morals. "Money on the counter! We have to settle accounts with the police right now!"

Crocodile, 1952, №01

3. Propaganda in the media

In the editorial office of Voice of America: “Jack, it looks like they take your fake news at face value.”

Crocodile, 1954, №13

4. Crime

A policeman says to Criminality: “At last, lad, you are in my hands.”

Crocodile, 1969, №01

5. Predatory foreign policy and aggressiveness

An American tourist in Europe says: “I am more interested in intact objects.”

Crocodile, 1955, №02

Easing of international tensions. "NATO - the outfit is out of style."

Crocodile, 1956, №15

6. Excessive military expenses

U.S. Economy says: “It seems I lose too much weight because of this [Pentagon] hula hoop.”

Crocodile, 1972, №01

‘The Capitol’ is a birthing center; Pentagon and Monopolies have a child, military budget. “So huge!” the Pentagon says.

Crocodile, 1976, №10

NATO, holding military budget: “Pay up, the Soviet menace threatens you.”

Crocodile, 1977, №05

7. Shrinking welfare state

‘Reaganomics’ in action. “Assistance to the elderly;” “School breakfasts;” “Education;” “Health Care;” “Building homes for the Poor;” “Unemployment benefits” written in pieces of paper torn apart.

Crocodile, 1982, №20

Hospital. “We have started the invigoration of our economy.”

Crocodile, 1982, №01

