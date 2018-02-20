7 books to help you achieve success, recommended by the CEO of Russia’s top bank

Library of CEO and Chairman of the executive board of Sberbank Herman GrefKirill Kallinikov/Sputnik
The library of CEO and Chairman of the executive board of Sberbank Herman Gref boasts 70 books with tips, suggestions, and simple rules for managing time and business. Here’s a short list of Gref's collection that you can easily find in bookstores.
This book helps readers to find their own voice and solve personal and professional problems, and this isn’t a quick-tips-start-tomorrow kind of book. Covey suggests accomplishing a “paradigm shift” - a change in perception and interpretation of how the world works, because “the way we see the problem is the problem.”
Collins shows how great companies triumph over time and the reasons most companies fail to make the transition from good to great. He assembled a team of 21 researchers who studied financial and management analyses of 11 companies, including Fannie Mae, Walgreens, and Wells Fargo. Peppered with dozens of stories and examples, the book explores seven characteristics that contributed to their success.
Practical lessons from a hugely successful entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group. “A lot has changed since I founded Virgin in 1968, and I’ll explain how I intend to take my business and my ideas to the next level,” he writes. His lessons are very easy to understand, for example: “Keep going and never give up.”
Another book about the world’s greatest companies which focuses on four skills to help achieve maximum results with minimum investment.
Every leader has this nightmare moment when massive change occurs and a company must adapt or fall into the abyss. As you may have guessed from the title, this read is about making the most out of disaster - aka crisis management.
