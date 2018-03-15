Putin confirms he had to sleep with a gun near his bed in the 1990s

If you want to know how Vladimir Putin looks like with a gun - here is a picture, though it's taken years later than the 1990s, of course. This is Putin on an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve.Sputnik
In a new documentary about the President of Russia, Putin revealed some details touching upon his life in St. Petersburg and Moscow during the 1990s, a decade deeply associated with instability and a dire economic outlook. From 1990 to 1996, Putin worked as an advisor to St.
“In my country home, I had to put a pump-action shotgun near my bed, this is true. But these were the times back then – better to be safe than sorry,” Putin recalls – assuring us that this was just to guarantee his own safety. At the same time, he said that reports of horrible crime rates in the 1990s are exacerbated to a large extent.
The politician also mentioned that he had been in a tough financial situation after Anatoly Sobchak lost the St. Petersburg mayoral election in 1996. He even considered becoming a taxi driver. “I’m not joking. What other choice did I have? I had two small children [to provide for],” Putin said. Nevertheless, life turned out differently for him: Putin soon moved to Moscow where his career in President Yeltsin’s administration started.
