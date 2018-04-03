15 incredible photos of everyday Russian life - caught at the very right moment

Lifestyle
Anna Sorokina
The ‘Best of Russia’ photo project, unprecedented in scale and covering all regions of the country, takes place annually. Here are some interesting photos documenting events, people, and everything that’s unique about the country.

1. Wings

Kirill Kudryavtsev / Best of Russia

The believer is praying in the mosque named after Aymani Kadyrova (the mother of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov), the only mosque in Chechnya, built in high-tech style in the city of Argun, July 25, 2017.

2. Their own ship

Viktor Sosunuov / Best of Russia

A man is having a rest after winter swimming while children in the background are playing with paper ships. Chelyabinsk Region.

3. Walk

Yuliya Shepeleva / Best of Russia

Twins with two Dalmatian dogs and a horse, Moscow.

4. Childhood

Vitaly Berkov / Best of Russia

Every year Lake Karasino near the Artem thermal power plant is covered by a red carpet of flowers, Nelumbo nucifera. Primorsky Territory.

5. Vaccination

Sergei Karpukhin / Best of Russia

The procedure of vaccinating reindeer, Salekhard. The central character is the man with a syringe!

6. Children of the tundra

Kamil Nureev / Best of Russia

The child born in the tundra is a nomad by nature. From a young age he understands that life is a continuous movement. Every year Nenets children are taken away to boarding schools for nine months and every time they dream of returning home. Yamal Peninsula, the village of Tazovsky. April 2017.

7. Fragment of the Moscow’s Third Ring Road

Dmitry Chistoprudov / Best of Russia

The area of the former “Hammer and Sickle” factory, where the next premium residential complex is being built. Located here are several ventilation openings for the Lefortovsky Tunnel.

8. What came first?

Zhenya Balokina / Best of Russia

A complicated choice in the store, Moscow Region. February 2017.

9. The ship of the snow desert

Sergey Rusanov / Best of Russia

An actor walks with his pet, Kesha the camel. Shooting an episode about Maslenitsa festivities around Tobolsk Kremlin for Tobol, a historical film. Tumen Region.

10. SUP-addicted

Anton Blokhin / Best of Russia

The opening of the 2017 SUP season in Vladivostok. Guys grill meat and shashlik on ice.

11. Spring in the air

Natalya Bachkova / Best of Russia

A cat is trying to catch the smell of the long awaited spring.

12. Lago-Naki

Mikhail Potapov / Best of Russia

There is the legend about two lovers, Lago and Naki. Naki, the girl from a noble family fell in love with the shepherd Lago, but their parents were against their relations. They decided to run away together, but Naki’s father sends his people to find his daughter - they chased the lovers to a precipice so Lago and Naki jumped off. Since then the plateau has been called Lago-Naki. Adygeya.

13. On the last floor

Omar Shakshak / Best of Russia

We don’t care about where we are, it’s more important who is with us. St. Petersburg.

14. Sun bath

Alexander Sobolev / Best of Russia

The girl is sunbathing on the breakwater blocks behind the cargo port. Yalta, 2017.

15. Jump rope

Marianna Smolina / Best of Russia

“I am flying, like a bird!” Moscow.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

photography best of russia
Read more
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page