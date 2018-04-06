Bear damages fence trying to get to Russia from Latvia

Border guards reported that the violator tried to disassemble the obstacle.

While patrolling the Russia-Latvia border, officers of Latvia’s State Border Guard discovered damage to the border fence. On closer investigation, the officers found that the clamps attaching the fence to the poles had been removed.

Footprints showed that it was a bear who tried to get from Latvia to Russia. Apparently he didn’t succeed in crossing over. Perhaps he didn’t have the right visa...

