Accommodation center for 2018 World Cup football fans opens in Moscow

Organizers of the 2018 World Cup accommodation center will help fans and tourists from different countries to find places to stay during the championship by phone, according to the website of Moscow City Hall.

Through this accommodation center people coming to Moscow will find info about the availability of hotel rooms, and be able to choose suitable accommodation.

Operators of the center speak five languages: Russian, English, French, Chinese, and German.

The сenter uses a special information base with more than 6,000 Moscow hotel rooms. Soon the hotels of the Moscow region will be the part of the system as well. The center can be contacted via the following phone number: +7 (800) 350-51-12.

