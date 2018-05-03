Simferopol’s new airport terminal gets a mascot – and it’s already melting hearts (PHOTOS)

Alice the puppy will sniff out explosives and give loads of love to travelers. She also has her own Instagram.

Alice, a three-month-old border collie puppy, started work at Simferpol Airport’s new airport terminal on April 16, and has wasted no time in becoming a passengers’ favorite.

Sergei Malgavko/TASS Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Sergei Malgavko/TASS Sergei Malgavko/TASS

She’s already ridden the escalators and elevators, waved off airplanes, and met the staff. She even has her own Instagram - have a look.

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

According to the Russian media, Alice will soon have more responsibility and will assist in searching for weapons and bombs.

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.