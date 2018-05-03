Simferopol’s new airport terminal gets a mascot – and it’s already melting hearts (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik
Alice the puppy will sniff out explosives and give loads of love to travelers. She also has her own Instagram.

Alice, a three-month-old border collie puppy, started work at Simferpol Airport’s new airport terminal on April 16, and has wasted no time in becoming a passengers’ favorite.

Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Sergei Malgavko/TASS

She’s already ridden the escalators and elevators, waved off airplanes, and met the staff. She even has her own Instagram - have a look.

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

According to the Russian media, Alice will soon have more responsibility and will assist in searching for weapons and bombs.

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

Alexandr Polegenko/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Wildlife of Russia Russian airports
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page
Read more