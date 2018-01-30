Fast and furrrry: 8 Russian wild cats you should avoid meeting

Would you pet a manul?Legion Media
According to a 2017 survey by research company Dalia, Russia has the highest percentage of cat ownership in the world: 59 percent of Russians own at least one cat. Russian cats guard the Hermitage Museum, predict the results of football games, accompany the Russian Fleet, and even inspect the construction of bridges. But not all of the country’s felines are friendly. Meet eight breeds of wild cat found in Russia.
Most tigers live alone but sometimes they hook up with a partner. Tigers Boris and
The Far Eastern leopard is also on the Red List, too. There are only 70 such cats in the wild.
In Russia, the
Thanks to this meme, millions know about this adorable cat. Only a few people have been lucky enough to see it in the wild though as it’s very reclusive and only hunts at night.
Most of the time it just sleeps but you can’t blame it, the cat’s fur is so long it must be hard to run. This is why hiding is its main form of defense. Although the
The lynx has everything for a real Russian winter - it’s tough windproof fur grows when it becomes colder. Despite the lynx
It only hunts at night and avoids humans - it will usually only attack to protect its cubs.
Locals call the snow leopard “Irbis.” This is the only big wild cat that lives high in the mountains. Because of its low population and lofty home not much is known about it. Southern Siberia is as far north as it lives - today only 150 to 200 snow leopards live in Russia.
Also
Today Russian zoologists are trying to reintroduce leopards to the region under a special program. A special leopard-breeding center was set up in Sochi in 2007. After a period of
This wildcat is native to the Far East. It only lives in this region and avoids open areas, preferring forests and reeds instead. The Primorsky Territories are among its favorite places.
The cat is not a fan of nasty weather. After a
His close relative lives in the Caucasus, the European wildcat.
This breed lives in South Russia, mostly in the Astrakhan Region and Dagestan. It has long legs, a short tail, and big ears with small brushes, like a lynx.
The jungle cat is not easy to see – he hides in high bushes and avoids humans. It hunts during the day and at night.
