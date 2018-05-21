In pictures: What if Trump lived in Russia?

Russian SaunaVyacheslav Zhdanov
Can you imagine Donald Trump dancing the kazachok topless in a Russian village? Or singing drunk songs after necking a bottle of vodka in a rye field?
Rubbish removalVyacheslav Zhdanov
Well, if this all seems too far-fetched you need to have a look at Vyacheslav Zhdanov’s drawings
DancingVyacheslav Zhdanov
Unfurrowed fieldVyacheslav Zhdanov
“In my work I pay much attention to humdrum and personal problems of men in modern life. The life of low-income citizens in Russian society with its social problems - alcoholism, poverty, difficult situations,” Zhdanov says
WinterVyacheslav Zhdanov
