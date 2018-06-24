The White Nights Festival and graduation in Russia’s ‘Northern capital' are celebrated during the annual Scarlet Sails show.

Scarlet Sails is the largest event of the White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. This years it’s happening on June 24.

This massive public event includes free music, ballet, and rowing and motorboat races. There’s also a pirate ship battle on the Neva River.

Global Look Press Global Look Press

Global Look Press Global Look Press

The main feature of the event (and its namesake) is a large ship with scarlet sails that glides across the river against a backdrop of fireworks .

Global Look Press Global Look Press

The show is widely attended by the year’s graduates as 23rd of June is the prom day all around the country and in St. Petersburg .

Global Look Press Global Look Press

Global Look Press Global Look Press

This is the largest and probably the most famous public event in St. Petersburg.

This year a record number of visitors is expected due to the World Cup in Russia.

Global Look Press Global Look Press

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.