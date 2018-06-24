Scarlet Sails is the largest event of the White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.
This massive public event includes free music, ballet, and rowing and motorboat races. There’s also a pirate ship battle on the Neva River.
The main feature of the event (and its namesake) is a large ship with scarlet sails that glides across the river against a backdrop of fireworks
This year a record number of visitors is expected due to the World Cup in Russia.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.