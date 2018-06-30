Mexican football fans bring Day of the Dead to Moscow (PHOTOS)

Over 5,000 people in the Russian capital were treated to an early rendition of Mexico’s iconic Day of the Dead on June 29.

Football fans from the Central American nation initially planned to march on Red Square but the parade was moved inside Mexico House in Gostiny Dvor.

The festival usually takes place on Nov. 2 but Mexico’s supporters thought it would be a nice idea to show Russia how they commemorate the dead. They wore face paint and carried homemade skeletons.

