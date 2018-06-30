Mexican football fans bring Day of the Dead to Moscow (PHOTOS)

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Over 5,000 people in the Russian capital were treated to an early rendition of Mexico’s iconic Day of the Dead on June 29. 

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Football fans from the Central American nation initially planned to march on Red Square but the parade was moved inside Mexico House in Gostiny Dvor

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

The festival usually takes place on Nov. 2 but Mexico’s supporters thought it would be a nice idea to show Russia how they commemorate the dead. They wore face paint and carried homemade skeletons. 

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Anton Kardashov/Moskva Agency

Denis Tyrin/TASS

Denis Tyrin/TASS

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

