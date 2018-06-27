Boiled eggs and confusing cities: What surprises World Cup fans on Russian trains

Russian Railways has launched over 720 free extra trains for World Cup fans traveling between host cities to support their teams. These trains are comfortable with separate sleeping compartments. However, some fans have decided to buy tickets for regular trains, with many opting for third-class coaches. But no matter what you choose, riding trains in Russia is never dull.
One New York Times soccer journalist was surprised by his fellow travelers while journeying from Yekaterinburg to Samara. They decided to crack out boiled eggs and pickled cucumbers, offering him some in the process, given he’d only
This is my home for the next 24 hours. Ekaterinburg to Samara. Turns out it’s the train to Anapa, a Black Sea resort, so it has the feel of a Manchester-Fuerteventura flight. pic.twitter.com/PxsQN4iBfd— Rory Smith (@RorySmith) 22 June 2018
Racha from Egypt traveled to Volgograd in a third-class - “
“What do we do on Russian long-distance trains? Drinking games and cheers every 5 minutes for a different reason...” she wrote on Instagram.
Another “
Mario from Mexico was confused by the fact the departure and arrival times are always shown in Moscow time, even if you are in Vladivostok!
“All Russian trains use Moscow time for arrival and departure times...I believe Russia has 11 time zones... So if you are in another time zone besides Moscow, then you have to adjust your time to Moscow because your train follows that time even though you are in another time zone...”
“The last time I was on a Russian train I worked on them 20 years ago. A lot has changed, a lot has not. It is an experience... We will just go for stroll to the bar for one drink we said... Probably one of the funniest nights I have ever experienced in my life,” wrote one Australian fan.
This is how other fans spend their time riding Russian trains. Seems like they know how to have fun
“It was a cool travel experience. There are no such trains in Colombia. There they are only for industry needs, for the transportation of something, for example, fuel. Not for people. And this train was great, comfortable,” a fan told local media.
A journalist from Japan covering the World Cup wrote on Twitter that he rode a standard train from Yekaterinburg to Moscow, and one elderly man shocked him when asked about the Meiji Restoration’s influence on Japan (
〈 #ロシアW杯 見聞録 〉エカテリンブルクからモスクワ行き列車に乗り、途中のカザンで降ります。今回は無料の応援列車ではないので、まわりは一般ロシア市民が大多数です。仙人みたいな老人に「明治維新は日本にどんな歴史的影響を及ぼしましたか？」と聞かれ、たじろぎました（笑）（ポコ） pic.twitter.com/CDFSuPwDsL— 読売新聞写真部 (@tshashin) 25 June 2018
〈 #ロシアW杯 見聞録 〉ロシア軍駐屯地から故郷に帰る若い軍人達です。彼ら、ソ連時代を知らないのですね、、２０歳くらいの若者です（ポコ） pic.twitter.com/wbSkLUG1vj— 読売新聞写真部 (@tshashin) 25 June 2018
Unfortunately, not everyone’s journeys have run so smoothly. Two fans from Argentina confused trains and arrived in Veliky Novgorod instead of the World Cup host city Nizhny Novgorod. But locals who they met in a pub (probably drowning their sorrows) explained that there are two
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.