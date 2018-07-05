England supporter hit with fine for defacing football monument in Moscow

It’s easy to get carried away supporting your country during the World Cup. Patriotic sentiment can boil over if your team scores a last gasp winner or triumphs in a nail biting penalty shootout. But shouting at the TV and hugging your friends manically while jumping up a down are different to daubing “ENGLAND” over a national monument, which is exactly what one supporter from Old Blighty did in Moscow.

The passionate fan unleashed his creative side before England played Colombia on July 3. He chose a statue of Soviet football legend Fyodor Cherenkov outside Spartak Stadium as his canvas. He was quickly collared by the police and slapped with a $50 fine .

The police detained the fan for “violating the rules of behavior during the hosting of official sporting events” Max Allanazarov/Twitter Max Allanazarov/Twitter

His artwork has since been washed away but someone posted a video of the England supporter trying to remove the red lettering himself before the authorities noticed.

