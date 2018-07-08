'I’m disappointed, but it was awesome!' - How Russian fans reacted to the match with Croatia

Russia lost to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinal match at the FIFA World Cup, but fans don’t blame the team. They think the players fought like lions.

Я конечно расстроена,но это было офигенно!

Спасибо нашей сборной за замечательную игру на этом чемпионате!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Элька:3 (@Elly_Channel) July 7, 2018

"I’m of course disappointed, but it was awesome! Thank you, Russian team, for playing great during this championship!"

#россияхорватия Красивая история с грустным концом.

Спасибо за игру , Россия !🇷🇺 — БАРТ.🎈 (@97Vikk) July 7, 2018

"Beautiful story with a sad ending. Thanks for the way you played, Russia!"

пусть наша сборная проиграла, но она заслужила любовь и уважение многих людей.#РоссияХорватияpic.twitter.com/ycvOoeTy0E — phlóra 💔 (@peachllll) July 7, 2018

"Our team lost, but it deserves love and respect."

Снова слёзы, но вы лучшие! — Вадим Михайлов (@LoveTatarov) July 7, 2018

"There are tears, but you are the best!"

The Russian team had beautiful supporters...

"A draw after the first half in one photo."

President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (left) and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (right) were pleased with the game. It was 1:1 then...

Муд под конец первого тайма#РоссияХорватияpic.twitter.com/ZDYyax73eF — какой-та левый чувак в этом мире (@Olga52009515) July 7, 2018

"The mood after the end of the first half."

Obviously, not everybody who watched the game was as calm as the leaders of Croatia and Russia. The match was nerve-racking, and the Russian team managed to tie it, 2:2, in the second half of additional time.

НАШ САМЫЙ ЛУЧШИЙ РОССИЙСКИЙ ЛЕВ #РоссияХорватияpic.twitter.com/bxFxRunl5Y — хочу сдохнуть 24/7| я ведь не уйду💔 (@zloe_uzhasnoe) July 7, 2018

"Our best Russian lion."

Striker Artyom Dzyuba did not score in this match.

ВКЛЮЧАЙТЕ ВАШУ МОЩЬ ПАЦАНЫ Я НАДЕЮСЬ НА ВАС#РоссияХорватияpic.twitter.com/mFB9hicx6G — виски павлика🇷🇺 (@VKaMZ9hcziGM7BH) July 7, 2018

"Turn on your power, guys! I rely on you."

The ability and skill of Artyom Dzyuba and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev weren’t sufficient to secure victory, but made for a breathtaking game.

After the match, Dzyuba could not hide the tears in his eyes...

