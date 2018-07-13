Dolce & Gabbana go full Russian to present a Matryoshka doll-themed collection (PHOTOS)

The Matryoshka collection by D&G.TSUM
“The female figure and personality are an inherent part of every collection made by our fashion house,” the press release explains. “Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, inspired by the matryoshka as one of the most iconic female images, present a very special collection created exclusively for D&G Russian boutiques.”
The collection includes two varieties of black shoes with matryoshka-covered heels (made with patent leather and suede), and a heart-shaped bag with St. Basil’s Cathedral and images of the doll on it. To purchase such a wonder, one has to hand over a fortune: 138 000 rubles ($2 216) for the suede shoes and 391 000 rubles ($6 280) for a bag. Opulent.
