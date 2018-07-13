If, for whatever reason, you always wanted to wear a Matryoshka doll (the nesting dolls hidden inside each other, also Russia’s national symbol), we have two important announcements for you. First – your taste is quite exotic. Second – you can do it now !

TSUM TSUM

Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion house, presented a capsule collection of shoes and accessories dedicated to Russia. It’s called “Matryoshka”.

Matryoshka as a woman

“The female figure and personality are an inherent part of every collection made by our fashion house,” the press release explains. “Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, inspired by the matryoshka as one of the most iconic female images, present a very special collection created exclusively for D&G Russian boutiques.”

TSUM TSUM

The collection includes two varieties of black shoes with matryoshka-covered heels (made with patent leather and suede), and a heart-shaped bag with St. Basil’s Cathedral and images of the doll on it. To purchase such a wonder, one has to hand over a fortune: 138 000 rubles ($2 216) for the suede shoes and 391 000 rubles ($6 280) for a bag. Opulent.

TSUM TSUM

TSUM TSUM

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.