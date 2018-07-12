Fashion shoot? Nope, it’s just a local store in Russia

What do you expect from your local store? Fresh food, discounts, enough cashiers manning the tills...well, Krasnodar residents have been treated to something a little different. A Magnit store in the city has set up a hipster Instagram account to attract business and post snaps of hot chicks and funny videos, all the while promoting sausages, tinned peas, and other food.

1. Catch the peas!

1. Catch the peas!

2. Laid back shopping

2. Laid back shopping

3. Work it in the aisles

3. Work it in the aisles

4. The dumplings taste out of this world

4. The dumplings taste out of this world

5. Hip, hop, shop

5. Hip, hop, shop

6. Banana mama

6. Banana mama

7. For all the vinyl lovers

7. For all the vinyl lovers

