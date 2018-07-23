The World Cup memes that make us wish the tournament never ended

Russia, being the nation with the lowest-ranked football team to ever host the cup, was quick to set the standard with a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia in the first match of the tournament. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salam attended the match with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with a clip of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) gesturing as he sits next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R).— ThaiPBS English (@ThaiPBSEnglish) June 14, 2018
#worldcup#ThaiPBSEnglishNewspic.twitter.com/h2jbU2DsV1
"Is this the first meme?" "I think so!"
Amazingly, this tournament has the record for the most own-goals scored during a FIFA World Cup (12) and penalties awarded (28). Croatia’s Mario Mandžukić was the first to score an own goal in a WC-final, having seen of England in the semis.
They’re going home. pic.twitter.com/BfMp1C0ELN— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2018
Harry Kane equaled Diego Maradona’s record of 6 goals scored as a captain, also winning him the Golden Boot. Some might argue about the way the feat was achieved, seeing as half of the goals came from penalties...
Good luck to #England tonight - and especially to those five brave penalty takers:— Jack Mendel (@MendelCrick) July 3, 2018
Harry Kane, Karry Hane, Hakky Rane, Hanny Rake, Rarry Hake#EnglandvColombia#ENGCOL#COLENG#COL#ENG#ComeOnEnglandpic.twitter.com/EKoCJnmPeB
The implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has undoubtedly had an impact on the tournament, but there were still the usual theatrics.
Big Mac Meal— Martin Gritton (@MGritton) June 16, 2018
Coke
Carrot sticks
*delete*
Fries pic.twitter.com/XWkxqwZ10r
VAR say it was a dive! #WorldCup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/j88fCB94X5— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) June 20, 2018
And some unrelated magic by Brazilian goalkeeper Allison.
This is what actually happened when Allison try to pop the balloon 😂 #WorldCup#BRA vs #SUIpic.twitter.com/xqMQhx4nl1— Cuanilius Cesar (@Cuanramlee) June 18, 2018
Neymar was quick to become a meme favourite, much thanks to his dramatic rolls. It is estimated he spent some 14 minutes on the ground, making him the star of some of the funniest memes (in the history) of the tournament.
Whoever did this to Neymar can't make Heaven 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BRAMEXpic.twitter.com/QzbY3jRhAA— Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) July 2, 2018
The young Brazilian still has a long way to go if he ever wants to equal the achievements of Ronaldo and Messi, but his memes at this WC are undoubtedly GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) material.
⚽️😂⚽️😂⚽️😂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/z0DpfQqSaL— charlie O (@LondonTaxi_Chaz) July 3, 2018
Neymar was not the only player to get “fouled” at the tournament, with Portugal defender Pepe also getting in on the action.
[NSFW, Graphic content, discretion required] World Cup ending injury for Portugals Pepe— Anupam Gupta (@mapuna) June 21, 2018
Source: https://t.co/gKOTwMnf8spic.twitter.com/yzeJ6rc2GN
As long as there is no VAR watching the supporters sneaking in a drink, these Colombian fans are happy.
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJJAAJAJ EN SUS CARAS GONORREAS pic.twitter.com/w7PXhpI1Qj— Pipe® (@DonGonorrio) June 19, 2018
A major surprise came with the exit of Germany, making it the third consecutive time the defending champions were defeated at the group stage, following Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014.
Too many things not in favour of Germany's stars..... being the defending Champion was one and now this.... pic.twitter.com/PYeFonbf2X— Swaminathan P (@swami2005) June 28, 2018
As for the Senegalese team, they might have taken warm-ups to a whole new level.
The Senegal warm-up is even better with Ducktales music. pic.twitter.com/4VvyxeyOC4— Kristian (@vonstrenginho) June 25, 2018
Who could have predicted such an early departure for both Messi and Ronaldo (... also known as Argentina and Portugal)?
Yeap.— HB-PAK (@HeartBeatPak) June 30, 2018
Both will meet at the Airport.#URUPORpic.twitter.com/VxL551hz65
Spain's sensational loss made it the first time in history that Russia advanced through to the quarterfinals, beating Saudi Arabia and Salah.. Egypt on the way.
Spain are OUT of the World Cup 😱 pic.twitter.com/IM2TfDs96C— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 1, 2018
Some have even argued it might have been part of a prophecy, finding Akinfeev’s game-winning save over Spain on a cash note.
Прогнозирование всегда было нашей сильной стороной ⚽— Банк России (@bank_of_russia) July 2, 2018
#ногаакинфееваpic.twitter.com/MzMHM44zNB
Russia’s quarter-final loss on penalties to Croatia was surely sad for the millions of home fans following the tournament, but the team’s performance was anything but disappointing.
Акинфеев! pic.twitter.com/CziB6rPPHn— Мария Катасонова (@KatasonovaMaria) July 1, 2018
This might just be the most iconic celebration at the 2018 World Cup.
"I TELL MY BARBER TO CUT MY HAIR THIS TALL" #ESPRUSpic.twitter.com/ENbaz613A0— Mikala Paula (@mikalapaula) July 1, 2018
Some argue the Russian team’s performance was largely helped by an amazing home crowd.
Fans pic.twitter.com/JetWhZcBYv— English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) July 1, 2018
We witnessed England finally winning a penalty shootout, having not managed to do so since their win over Spain in Euro 1996.
England FINALLY won in penalties and their fans celebrated accordingly! pic.twitter.com/bCrsFpTJGx— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 4, 2018
It all ended with a loss to Croatia in the Semi-Final, putting a final stop (at least for now) to the “It’s coming home” memes across the internet.
July 11, 2018
Speaking of popular memes during the World Cup, Maradona was sure to make headlines with his ecstatic celebrations.
Maradona unchained. pic.twitter.com/AbQR2IJa5L— やれやれだぜ (@osk3ar) June 27, 2018
Belgium showed promising signs of finally living up to their potential… although, this might not be the best example....
Michy Batshuayi goal celebration: off the post, off the face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rv3uh6STKo— Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 28, 2018
… the Belgium striker Batshuayi would later serve us with some world-class self-irony ...
Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why am I so stupid bro 🤦🏾♂️ shit hurts— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
The Croatian fans on their side, might have won as many hearts as their team playing on the pitch.
#WorldCupFinal— Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) July 15, 2018
I want #Croatia to win #WorldCup coz I don't want this Enthusiasm to upset....#Cro#CROFRA#Fra#FRACROpic.twitter.com/ZaGALgzNH7
In the end, the best team won, and all our congratulations go to France for serving us with some world class football.
🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷— Чемпионат мира FIFA 2018🏆🇷🇺 (@fifaworldcup_ru) July 15, 2018
Браво, Франция! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/goEPHLur00
Especially 19-year old Mbappe, becoming the first teenager to score in a WC-final since Pele.
This😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t9CikGucAJ— Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) July 16, 2018
… and then there is only one thing left to say, World Cup Russia, we will miss you!
France don’t you dare making Jack-Jack cry today #WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/dYXkUpZ9gI— nate 🦋 (@fixyouwlove) July 15, 2018
When you realise #WorldCup is over. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/8PDLOuoblN— Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) July 15, 2018
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.