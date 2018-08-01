This Russian kid is living the playboy dream

Men, try to look at this kid’s Instagram without getting jealous!

Most men would give their right arm to be in 10-year-old Maxim Datov’s shoes: The Russian youngster is often snapped alongside stunning models. But what’s his secret?

Well, it’s actually pretty simple. His mum owns a top model agency and frequently takes her son to work. Not only does he spend the summer surrounded by pretty women, he also rubs shoulders with celebs.

Check out his Instagram, it will make all our male readers green with envy.

1. Maxim, his mom Yulya, and Luc Besson

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

2. Maxim and model Kris Girikaite

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

3. Maxim and model Alina Nesvat

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

4. Maxim and model Alena Vorobeva

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

5. Maxim with models Lena Dunaevskaya and Anastasia Bezrukova at summer camp

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

6. Maxim and Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

7. Maxim and Avant models in Barcelona

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

8. Maxim with famous Russian models N astya Sten and Sasha Luss

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

9. Maxim and Avant models at summer camp

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

10. Maxim and avangard Russian singer Sergey Shnurov

Maxim Datov Maxim Datov

