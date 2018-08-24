How do you like that, Elon Musk? Part 2

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Reuters; Pixabay; Russia Beyond
More impressive, outrageous and weirdly clever Russian ‘inventions’ to make the Tesla founder weep with envy.

I wonder why it’s so chilly today…

You can’t unsee the drill being used that way now. Can a Russian take things even further?

Yes, he most definitely can!

See I fixed it

Leaked photos of the Eco-Tesla concept!

See I fixed it

See I fixed it

See I fixed it

“Don’t forget the amount of power consumed by a water boiler is approximately the same as the amount consumed by a kettle.”

See I fixed it

D is for Design

See I fixed it

Russian double security. There must be state secrets inside that car.

See I fixed it

Created in the darkest warehouses of Russian countryside, here's the bike centaur...

See I fixed it

Shashlyk level: Grandmaster

See I fixed it

Standard tank driver slippers found in every Russian gramps' warehouse...

See I fixed it

 

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

humor russian humor internet fun
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies