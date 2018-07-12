Welcome to the dark, dank world of Russian memes – now in English

Russian memes are now the talk of the English-language Internet. Who could’ve called that one?
Your hair smells good)))— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 2, 2018
Lenin, leave me alone, please))) pic.twitter.com/bAqegydHnI
It all blew up about a month ago, when one Twitter user shared a picture of a massive cat haunting a depressed-looking lady in from her bedroom door, under the caption “im looking at russian memes and freaking out this is genuinely so good.”
This hair-raising masterpiece inspired many (the image was retweeted almost 19,000 times); in particular, one prankster in Leeds, who took it upon himself to spread the glory of Russian dankness with the rest of the world.
According to the creator (who prefers to remain anonymous) of the English-language translation page Russian Memes United, the enterprise basically started out as a kind of dank language-learning method.
“My mother is Russian. I have relatives and friends living in Russia, so my knowledge about its culture is slightly above average. However, I didn’t have much enthusiasm for learning the language, so this is a good reason to improve,” he/she tells us. It’s an unorthodox and modern method, to say the least.
When you came to the PE class right after visiting canteen pic.twitter.com/dgChCctV1F— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 25, 2018
Of the page’s 10,000 or so followers, roughly half are Russian. We’re told that Russian Memes United also has a knack for attracting Anglophones whose meme supply is lacking a certain spiciness.
“I discovered that Russian Internet culture is more vibrant when it comes to memes, and I was surprised by the number of suicidal-depressive memes. They won me over because of the irony. I find them very funny, maybe because I’m half Russian.”
You be the judge:
The doorbell doesn't work— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 9, 2018
Neither does knock-knock
Leave pic.twitter.com/UAFJPH1fmR
antoha you died for us to live pic.twitter.com/YQbQG1NW3b— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 24, 2018
Let's go for a walk, it's summer— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018
No, guys, I prefer to suffer alone pic.twitter.com/zvseRQALcL
riiing riiing— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 6, 2018
you will die in 7 days
Haha, wrong guess! pic.twitter.com/Po1NvvG4M4
You're in a great shape, are you doing sports?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 5, 2018
I just don't have money for food pic.twitter.com/tbS2TT0XbI
stupid doge stop! you'll strangle yourself— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018
great! that's what i wanted pic.twitter.com/n1jrJJyQQM
*depression* pic.twitter.com/SBGYHyB5xD— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 4, 2018
However, the page’s owner insists that it’s the re-styled medieval paintings that have gathered the most attention:
- Take a bublik— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 20, 2018
- But I'd like the one with poppy seeds
- That one is on my head
- Sad pic.twitter.com/A4NUBLGZK5
Have you seen how big my finger is?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 19, 2018
Seriously? Have you seen my balls?!
Kolya, enough, let's go pic.twitter.com/7YxwKSzGjb
I hear you breathing, more changes to the layout are needed yet. pic.twitter.com/Iv2WqB0E53— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 5, 2018
Mister, it's ladies' room! pic.twitter.com/abIq2mzMe7— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 4, 2018
Tell me, Ksyusha, whether I'm a bad mother?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 26, 2018
I'm Vicka pic.twitter.com/PF1Y4b4ci1
I'll come back later maybe pic.twitter.com/0EjcY7G3xW— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 22, 2018
-What year is now?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 23, 2018
-1348, my son.
-Why the fuck I was born during the Plague, mom? To die? pic.twitter.com/e8s5KrBOMo
And of course, there’s nothing more sacrilegiously giggle-worthy than a cute pet that’s been memefied:
you are on the private property— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 4, 2018
go away or I shoot pic.twitter.com/sJ9Kb3yrRc
Pelmeni are just like sex: you should eat them to the point you lie hardly breathing pic.twitter.com/meBto7hShi— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 27, 2018
You need the suffering of the flesh not to think about the suffering of the soul pic.twitter.com/Eg0x9YmtKm— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 3, 2018
I can't save everyone pic.twitter.com/lqjg91cT0Q— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018
When you want to tell your master that the squirrels in the yard are going to kill him but he tells you to stop barking pic.twitter.com/uv4Vn7ZNxB— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 29, 2018
The armor of a warrior is always heavier than the collar of a slave pic.twitter.com/PyICGXPchd— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 2, 2018
When someone enters without knocking pic.twitter.com/5xwiUeduc4— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 3, 2018
Whoever it may be running the show over at Russian Memes United, we salute you and your quality memes – please never stop.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.