Welcome to the dark, dank world of Russian memes – now in English

Cats, communism, depression – Russian memes are unsurprisingly pretty weird. Now they’re crossing over to the English-language Internet, and no one quite knows how to handle them…

Russian memes are now the talk of the English-language Internet. Who could’ve called that one?

Your hair smells good)))



Lenin, leave me alone, please))) pic.twitter.com/bAqegydHnI — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 2, 2018

It all blew up about a month ago, when one Twitter user shared a picture of a massive cat haunting a depressed-looking lady in from her bedroom door, under the caption “im looking at russian memes and freaking out this is genuinely so good.”

This hair-raising masterpiece inspired many (the image was retweeted almost 19,000 times); in particular, one prankster in Leeds, who took it upon himself to spread the glory of Russian dankness with the rest of the world.

According to the creator (who prefers to remain anonymous) of the English-language translation page Russian Memes United, the enterprise basically started out as a kind of dank language-learning method.

“My mother is Russian. I have relatives and friends living in Russia, so my knowledge about its culture is slightly above average. However, I didn’t have much enthusiasm for learning the language, so this is a good reason to improve,” he/she tells us. It’s an unorthodox and modern method, to say the least.

When you came to the PE class right after visiting canteen pic.twitter.com/dgChCctV1F — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 25, 2018

Of the page’s 10,000 or so followers, roughly half are Russian. We’re told that Russian Memes United also has a knack for attracting Anglophones whose meme supply is lacking a certain spiciness.

“I discovered that Russian Internet culture is more vibrant when it comes to memes, and I was surprised by the number of suicidal-depressive memes. They won me over because of the irony. I find them very funny, maybe because I’m half Russian.”

You be the judge:

The doorbell doesn't work

Neither does knock-knock

Leave pic.twitter.com/UAFJPH1fmR — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 9, 2018

antoha you died for us to live pic.twitter.com/YQbQG1NW3b — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 24, 2018

Let's go for a walk, it's summer



No, guys, I prefer to suffer alone pic.twitter.com/zvseRQALcL — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018

riiing riiing



you will die in 7 days



Haha, wrong guess! pic.twitter.com/Po1NvvG4M4 — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 6, 2018

You're in a great shape, are you doing sports?



I just don't have money for food pic.twitter.com/tbS2TT0XbI — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 5, 2018

stupid doge stop! you'll strangle yourself



great! that's what i wanted pic.twitter.com/n1jrJJyQQM — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018

However, the page’s owner insists that it’s the re-styled medieval paintings that have gathered the most attention:

- Take a bublik

- But I'd like the one with poppy seeds

- That one is on my head

- Sad pic.twitter.com/A4NUBLGZK5 — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 20, 2018

Have you seen how big my finger is?



Seriously? Have you seen my balls?!



Kolya, enough, let's go pic.twitter.com/7YxwKSzGjb — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 19, 2018

I hear you breathing, more changes to the layout are needed yet. pic.twitter.com/Iv2WqB0E53 — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 5, 2018

Tell me, Ksyusha, whether I'm a bad mother?



I'm Vicka pic.twitter.com/PF1Y4b4ci1 — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 26, 2018

I'll come back later maybe pic.twitter.com/0EjcY7G3xW — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 22, 2018

-What year is now?

-1348, my son.

-Why the fuck I was born during the Plague, mom? To die? pic.twitter.com/e8s5KrBOMo — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 23, 2018

And of course, there’s nothing more sacrilegiously giggle-worthy than a cute pet that’s been memefied:

you are on the private property

go away or I shoot pic.twitter.com/sJ9Kb3yrRc — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 4, 2018

Pelmeni are just like sex: you should eat them to the point you lie hardly breathing pic.twitter.com/meBto7hShi — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 27, 2018

You need the suffering of the flesh not to think about the suffering of the soul pic.twitter.com/Eg0x9YmtKm — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 3, 2018

I can't save everyone pic.twitter.com/lqjg91cT0Q — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 28, 2018

When you want to tell your master that the squirrels in the yard are going to kill him but he tells you to stop barking pic.twitter.com/uv4Vn7ZNxB — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) June 29, 2018

The armor of a warrior is always heavier than the collar of a slave pic.twitter.com/PyICGXPchd — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 2, 2018

When someone enters without knocking pic.twitter.com/5xwiUeduc4 — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) July 3, 2018

Whoever it may be running the show over at Russian Memes United, we salute you and your quality memes – please never stop.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.