How do you like it, Elon Musk? ‘Impressive’ Russian inventions to rival Tesla’s space launch

A flashmob has been having a laugh at the Falcon Heavy rocket by posting examples of bizarre everyday innovations.

The Russian Internet went into overdrive following the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket created by Elon Musk’s Tesla. Scores of amusing memes appeared online mocking the event.

Now users have launched another flashmob called “How do you like it, Elon Musk?” showing “genius” household inventions not even the entrepreneur could have dreamed up himself.

How would you like this invention, Elon Musk?

Как тебе такое изобретение, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/7CF6swWru7 — МЕМАСЫ ЛЬЮТСЯ РЕКОЙ (@YOUNGYELTSIN) 7 February 2018

How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?

Как тебе такое изобретение, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/tIOH7s74bH — Богдан Николаевич (@r_o_m_a_d_i_n) 10 February 2018

THIS is what’s holding a door to the cafetery of our dormitory. So Elon, do you feel threatened?

дверь в столовую нашей шараги держит ВОТ ЭТО ВОТ

ну че илон маск чувствуешь угрозу?? pic.twitter.com/ggGTohchRK — даша далекс (@gonchdash) 7 February 2018

How about this, Elon Musk?

Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/dUNcDE25I5 — Блог Атеиста (@atheist_blog_vk) 7 February 2018

(If you’re wondering what this is, we'll tell you: It’s just a wine stopper that Soviet and Russian people put under the pan lid so they don’t get burnt when they pick it up). Take our quiz and guess what other Soviet kitchen gadgets were used for.

Elon Musk, we are sorry, but you don't have any chance: “The smallest bast shoes created in Russia.”

Илон Маск, прости, но у тебя нет шансов. pic.twitter.com/MCt6uuumDD — Александр Тверской (@TverskoyAA) 7 February 2018

Prisoners in Omsk create a realistic “Topol” ballistic missile snow sculpture. HOW WOULD YOU REPLY TO THIS, ELON MUSK?

Омские заключённые слепили из снега «Тополь-М» в натуральную величину. ЧТО ТЫ НА ЭТО СКАЖЕШЬ, ИЛОН МАСК? pic.twitter.com/MY3wDSWdcm — стигматы зимы (@svartvind) 7 February 2018

You can read more about this story here by the way.

AND HOW DO YOU LIKE THIS, ELON MUSK?

А КАК ТЕБЕ ТАКОЕ, ИЛОН МАСК???????????? pic.twitter.com/GtS0Wl6hrw — Черника (@NatashaChernika) 7 February 2018

Here we should probably explain – in Russia light bulbs in apartment building hallways are often stolen. That's why someone decided to protect this one with a bike lock.

How would you react if a public transport ticket collector suddenly started giving you a sightseeing tour? Read more about Natalia Solontsova.

