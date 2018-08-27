15 industrial wastelands in Russia that are truly apocalyptic (PHOTOS)

During the Soviet Union these places were busy hubs churning out vehicles and other tech, but they’ve since been forgotten and left to the mercy of the elements.

A Russian VK and Instagram community going by the name “NordSkif & Co” take photos of remote and abandoned Soviet factories and industrial zones. The exact locations are not disclosed given they’re not touristy hangouts. It’s hard to believe that only a few years ago all these haunting places were packed with people and industrial technology.

1. Decommissioned and abandoned ships belonging to Perm River Shipping.

2. Iron-breaker mine in the Sverdlovsk region.

3. Flooded Soviet bomb shelter.

4. Old car factory workshop, Nizhny Novgorod.

5. Forgotten design bureau, IzhMash factory. Legendary motorcycles were developed here from 1929-2008.

6. Flooded copper mine (1 km deep), the Urals.

7. Bomb shelter under a marmalade factory.

8. Factory office.

9. Decommissioned locomotives in the Chelyabinsk region.

10. Old Soviet laboratory at a rubber factory. Soon apartments will be built here.

11. Omsk subway station that was never opened.

12. Chelyabinsk metallurgical factory.

13. Lamp factory, Ufa.

14. Half-destroyed factory in Sterlitamak.

15. Empty hangars in a machine-building factory.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.