15 industrial wastelands in Russia that are truly apocalyptic (PHOTOS)

Anna Sorokina

Russian Travel Team
During the Soviet Union these places were busy hubs churning out vehicles and other tech, but they’ve since been forgotten and left to the mercy of the elements.

A Russian VK and Instagram community going by the name “NordSkif & Co” take photos of remote and abandoned Soviet factories and industrial zones. The exact locations are not disclosed given they’re not touristy hangouts. It’s hard to believe that only a few years ago all these haunting places were packed with people and industrial technology.

1. Decommissioned and abandoned ships belonging to Perm River Shipping.

Russian Travel Team

2. Iron-breaker mine in the Sverdlovsk region.

Russian Travel Team

3. Flooded Soviet bomb shelter.

Russian Travel Team

4. Old car factory workshop, Nizhny Novgorod.

Russian Travel Team

5. Forgotten design bureau, IzhMash factory. Legendary motorcycles were developed here from 1929-2008.

Russian Travel Team

6. Flooded copper mine (1 km deep), the Urals.

Russian Travel Team

7. Bomb shelter under a marmalade factory.

Russian Travel Team

8. Factory office.

Russian Travel Team

9. Decommissioned locomotives in the Chelyabinsk region.

Russian Travel Team

10. Old Soviet laboratory at a rubber factory. Soon apartments will be built here.

Russian Travel Team

11. Omsk subway station that was never opened.  

Russian Travel Team

12. Chelyabinsk metallurgical factory.

Russian Travel Team

13. Lamp factory, Ufa.

Russian Travel Team

14. Half-destroyed factory in Sterlitamak.

Russian Travel Team

15. Empty hangars in a machine-building factory.

Russian Travel Team

