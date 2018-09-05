Russian military to build 3rd tallest Orthodox Church in the world near Moscow

Russia’s Ministry of Defense plans to build the military’s main church in the Moscow Region, and it’s going to be big. According to blueprints, the church will be 95 meters tall, making it the third tallest Orthodox church on the planet. As it stands, the first and the second tallest are also Russian: Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, and St. Isaac’s Cathedral in St.Petersburg.

The insides of the church according to the blueprint, Russian Defence Ministry press service Russian Defence Ministry press service

“Throughout history, Russians have built monumental churches, chapels, and whole architectural ensembles to commemorate the defenders of the Motherland,” the project’s official webpage says. Thus, the new church follows the traditions and aims at “uniting all the Orthodox servicemen of Russia.”

The Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu stated that both the government and the Russian Orthodox Church approve of the project. The church will be in the Byzantine style and located in Patriot Park in Kubinka, (75 km west of Moscow). It’s earmarked to be completed by 2020.

На официальном сайте Минобороны России запущен специальный раздел, посвященный строительству Главного храма Вооруженных Сил РФ в парке «Патриот» https://t.co/ZKu8Rkxm9H#ГлавныйХрамВСРФ#ПаркПатриотpic.twitter.com/Q1r33FaanU — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 4 сентября 2018 г.

