Top 10 most popular songs in Russia in 2018

On Dec. 4, the Apple Music app released the list of songs Russians listened to the most over the past year. Check out the top 10 - have you heard any of these?

10. Feduk - “Moryak”

9. HammAli & Navai - “Noti”

8. Post Malone - “Rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)

7. Mal’bek feat. Syuzanna - “Gypnozi”

6. Jah Khalib - “Medina”

5. Monetochka - “Kazhdy raz ”

4. MATRANG - “Meduza"

3. Myagi & Andshpil - “I Got Love” (feat. Rem Digga)

2. Eldjey & Feduk - “Rozovoye Vino”

1. Eldjey - “Minimal”

