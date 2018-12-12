This is how Russia's new 'eco' airport by Studio Fuksas will look (PHOTOS)

Italian design studio Fuksas has won a competition to design a new airport building in the southern Russian city of coastal Gelendzhik on the Black Sea .

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

The architects have taken inspiration from nature, with the airport design based on the flight of birds. "We wanted to capture the moment when the bird suddenly changes direction of flight, thus representing a dynamic and poetic movement," designers Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas say in an official statement .

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

Gelendzhik Airport will use natural and renewable energy sources, while the service area around the airport - including the parking lot - will have a green space planted with local tree species .

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

Fuksas is famous for innovative projects all around Europe and beyond, such as the Beverly Center Renovation in Los Angeles, Twin Towers in Wien, Armani Ginza Tower in Tokyo, and many more.

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

Studio Fuksas Studio Fuksas

Read more: Zaha Hadid Architects to build futuristic concert hall in Yekaterinburg (PICS)

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.