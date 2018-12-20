Moscow’s streets shine bright for Christmas and New Year (PHOTOS)

Millions of lights and luminous tunnels are waiting for you in Moscow. The festive mood is on!

1. In Russia, the winter holidays start at the end of December. Russians first celebrate New Year and then Christmas on Jan. 7 – and decorate their cities and home in mid-December. This year Moscow held the Christmas Journey festival with ice rinks, winter fair selling souvenirs and local treats, and amusement parks for kids and adults alike.

Mikhail Japaridze/TASS Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

2. The biggest celebration happens in Red Square. Here you can skate until your heart’s content around the cozy rink near GUM while listening to famous Soviet tunes, and watch ice performances with famous figure skaters.

Evgeniya Novozhenina/Sputnik Evgeniya Novozhenina/Sputnik

3. The main pedestrian streets are decorated with huge luminous tunnels and lacy arches with thousands of lights.

Anton Belitsky/Global Look Press Anton Belitsky/Global Look Press

4. The square near the Bolshoi Theater is adorned with an incredible crown, ideal for a Snow Queen !

Mos.ru Mos.ru

5 . Winter fairs are full of nice Christmas tree decorations and Russian-style gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Mos.ru Mos.ru

6. While parents are busy with festive shopping, their kids have fun on traditional swings and carousels.

Sergei Bobylev/TASS Sergei Bobylev/TASS

7. Despite the -15 °C temperature, Muscovites enjoy the glorious New Year atmosphere.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

8. Russian Santa (Father Frost) and his Snow Maiden granddaughter meet people, together with other winter characters.

Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

9. There are about 300 Christmas trees on the city’s streets in many styles. Near TSUM on Kuznetsky Most there’s a long alley of trees decorated by Russian designers. This year, TSUM itself s decorated as a gift tied with a red ribbon.

Mos.ru Mos.ru

10. Moscow’s metro has reinvented the Christmas tree – this one is made from used tickets. By the way, the underground will to operate for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve. Nice!

Mos.ru Mos.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.