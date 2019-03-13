'Game of Thrones' trailer for 100 euros?! (VIDEO)

If the Game of Thrones production team was short of cash, and the series was filmed in Russia, the trailer would still be pretty good. Take a peek:
The Avengers trailer would look great too
“It takes about two days to create a video, including preparation, making props, 10-12 hours of filming, and about 12 hours of editing,” says Studio 188 member Sergei Nosov.
The trailers are cheap, costing on average 50 euros; the most expensive so far cost 100 euros.
The guys not only follow the latest
A Shredder cosplay from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can be very simple
Studio 188 started shooting videos for fun. Watch their first low-budget trailer for the movie Avengers. Infinity War.
Filming is a hobby for the guys, who all have permanent jobs. “Two of us work in the banking sector, the director works in television, and the other three are screenwriters for various events and Internet projects,” says Sergei
