My Life in Russia: Fabrizio Fatucci, Italian chef and entrepreneur in Sochi (VIDEO)

Fabrizio Fatucci is one of Italy’s most famous chefs in Russia, where he’s lived for the last 14 years. After working in Moscow and St. Petersburg’s finest restaurants he moved to Sochi to realise his dream of opening his own business.

Fabrizio takes us on a guide through his favourite city Sochi, which boasts stunning nature from the mountains to the sea.

We visit Skypark to witness the highest bungee jump in Europe (from one of the world’s longest bridges), the popular Rosa Khutor Ski Resort, and we even jump aboard a Hobie Cat catamaran in the Black Sea and get up close and personal with dolphins!

And what would a visit to Russia be without relaxing in the banya, where Fabrizio shows us the ritual of steaming in the bath rooms before plunging into ice-cold water.

