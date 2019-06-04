Well-known Russian actress joins cast of ‘The New Pope’

Russian actress Yulia Snigir will play one of the roles in The New Pope, the upcoming follow-up TV show to Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope. A photo of the actress was published by the director on Instagram with the line: "Searching the shot. The great actress."

In Russia, Snigir is famous for her portrayal of Empress Catherine II in the Russian-produced TV show, Catherine the Great. Abroad, she’s best known for her role as Bruce Willis’ nemesis in A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).

Jude Law resumes his role in the new show, while John Malkovich, Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson all join Yulia as newcomers.

No further details have been released.

