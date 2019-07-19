5 pop music videos rocking Russia this summer

This season, it’s all about broken hearts and country life.

1. Egor Kreed – A heartbreaker

A successful singer downshifts and comes to a Russian village in search of a simple life. His fame means nothing to his new neighbors. He then falls for a local woman who won’t trade her locally bred tough guy for some metrosexual city boy. Oh man, she’s a heartbreaker.

Singer Egor Kreed produced this song together with a comedian and impersonator, Satyr, after the latter teased Kreed of being “too fetching” to fit his carefully crafted image of a ladies’ man.

A heartbreaker, a heart-heartbreaker,

You’re playing Russian roulette with us.

Five cartridges loaded, one is blank.

How many men have you killed?

2. RSAC x ELLA – NBA

The deeply lyrical music video tells a story of lost love. Little is known about the man behind the RSAC (Red Samara Automobile Club) music band, except that he is in his 20s. According to the band’s webpage on the VK social platform, the band only recently emerged from the underground music world. RSAC’s emergence was marked with the release of the track “NBA”, which is quite impressive.

These wings are not mine, I can’t spread them.

The wings are not mine, I’ll never fly.

The wings are not mine, I can’t straighten them.

Wings are not mine.

3. Molly – A beautiful boy

A posh lady in a polished, red Ferrari, Moscow skyscrapers, a club’s lush interiors – she came here to find a man and she found one… to bad for her he’s gay. The ex-member of the popular band Serebro, Olga Seryabkina, knows how to keep the public in suspense!

A beautiful boy, hop, hey

Too bad you’re gay. Too bad you’re gay.

A beautiful boy, hop, hey

Too bad you’re gay. Too bad you’re gay.

4. HammAli & Navai – The wargirl

There’s nothing more exciting than lovers at war. Singers HammAli & Navai exploit the theme of indignation and resentment found in broken pieces of past love and bad blood between lovers. And the music video takes the catchy lyrics quite literally.

You’re a wargirl,

You were falling and I caught you.

God, the mystery girl.

You’re a wargirl,

You’re a wargirl.

You were falling and I caught you.

God, the mystery girl.

You’re a wargirl.

5. Artur Pirozhkov

A name all too familiar to every Russian pop fan hits another home run - yet again - just after a short break from his spring hit, She hooked me (Zatsepila).

This time it’s all about the Russian countryside, its drinking problem - and glamour. The unlikely fusion hits the bull’s eye, though: 28 million views on YouTube in just one month.

Despite your pretty face, you’re an alcoholic, an alcoholic.

Happiness burns like a match. You’re an alcoholic, an alcoholic.

Despite your pretty face, an alcoholic, an alcoholic.

Happiness burns like a match. An alcoholic, an alcoholic.

