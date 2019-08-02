114 RETRO cars hit Red Square (PHOTOS)

The vintage vehicles wowed the crowds before racing across Moscow.

A rally of classic cars took place in Moscow in the last days of July. Organized by the GUM Mall and historic automobile society, Gorkyclassics, more than a hundred retro cars took over the Red Square.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

Exhibited cars included such retro-brands as Chaika, Volga, Pobeda, Zil, Lada, Moskvich, and Zaporozhets. Most of them used to cruise the streets of Moscow 60 years ago.

Since then, these models were either ditched and later restored or locked away and carefully preserved in perfect condition. Some vehicles have been refurbished with modern spare parts – the chassis being the only original part of the car.

Two British drivers even brought their English-made Austin 7 cars, built in 1937, all the way from the UK to the festival.

The cars didn’t stand idle for too long. The retro car festival concluded with a legal race on the streets of Moscow.

