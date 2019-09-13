Russian girls mock Tinder users’ looks. Dudes fire back!

Women in Russia are publishing screenshots of their foreign Tinder dates and comparing them to their Russian matches. But Russian men are firing back with screenshots of their own. Cringeworthy!

Apparently, Tinder ladies love trolling gents who do not fit their high standards. But in Russia, this has been taken to a whole new level: a group of women are posting screenshots of handsome foreign Tinder dates online and asking: Why do Russian men suck so badly in comparison!?

Специально скачала тиндер, чтобы проверить миф о красивых голландцах. pic.twitter.com/tD4p8XC9C5 — ася (@cash1h1) 24 августа 2019 г.

Women posted screenshots of their Tinder feed while visiting Denmark, Israel, the U.S., and the Netherlands. The longer the women surfed the dating app, the more they were disappointed with what they are being ‘offered’ by the same app back in Russia.

Вы знали, на что похож берлинский Тиндер? Так я вам сейчас покажу pic.twitter.com/oAV3La7yaM — Лейлашьян (@leilashian) 31 августа 2019 г.

Вы знали, что Ханойский тиндер выглядит так? Теперь знаете. pic.twitter.com/SQCzppWULK — asian moon (@may_nguen) 1 сентября 2019 г.

Estonian men on Tinder didn’t disappoint the Russia women either.

The Israelis nailed it, too.

And then the ladies showed their frustration with what Tinder in Russia has to offer.

Тиндер в Испании / тиндер в России pic.twitter.com/v0sgJhhfRS — Dmitrieva (@nicaaa_online) 31 августа 2019 г.

Ну вот ещё. Видимо он уже примерил рога. pic.twitter.com/g4Lp2l8A7R — Dmitrieva (@nicaaa_online) 31 августа 2019 г.

что-то было смешно, что-то - будет, а что-то - вечно как челябинский тиндер pic.twitter.com/iwK2Gy9IfV — Полина Киселёва (@polnoluna) 26 августа 2019 г.

Девочки, ну шо мы все об Омереке да об Омереке

Русский тиндер ни чем не хуже... pic.twitter.com/qYUHWDMHYv — Тваря (@DDWHR) 1 сентября 2019 г.

But the Russian men showed they have a chin and took the blow with dignity. They transformed the “Have you seen European Tinder?” joke into “Have you seen Tinder in Russia?”

These are not real accounts but a compilation of odd and sometimes outright repulsive photos borrowed from the internet.

Вы знали, на что похож московский Тиндер?? Так я вам сейчас покажу pic.twitter.com/LlW3ewa5cL — Джо Харт Дудаев (@arirotshtein) 2 сентября 2019 г.

Kuban is a region historically populated by Cossacks. A typically lavish mustache is their distinctive feature... and predictably Twitter users exploited it for laughs.

Вы знали, на что похож кубанский Тиндер? так я вам сейчас покажу pic.twitter.com/qL6LfbrxAP — Satoshi? (@Satoshitwitt) 2 сентября 2019 г.

In Buryatia, a Republic in southeast Russia, native people have predominantly Asian features. Twitter users fantasized about how Tinder in Buryatia might look like by compiling photos of famous Asian-looking people.

Знаете на что похож бурятский тиндер? Я вам сейчас покажу pic.twitter.com/1JBy1yGYhW — вечно грустная нерпа (@yellow__fish) 3 сентября 2019 г.

Everyone who watched Netflix’s Chernobyl will recognize these folks. But we guess stumbling upon Tinder accounts featuring these photos would be hilarious!

Вы знали на что похож чернобыльский тиндер?? Так я вам сейчас покажу pic.twitter.com/bimvdAYBdg — Лабродудель (@cranberries66) 3 сентября 2019 г.

