Tinder Tips: Funniest Russian girls profiles that make a guy swipe right

I can’t afford a vibrator, so I ended up here.
This year three of my girlfriends have got [marriage] proposals from their boyfriends. I have already been asked to STFU three times - just today.
I’m definitely not a cask of beer, but I’ll also make your heart beat faster.
I didn’t find myself in a dumpster.
I can be the whole Earth to you - as long as you believe it is flat.
What’s the problem? Just come by, take my hand and firmly say: 我们去吃狗，好吗？
The only flat thing in my boyfriend’s life would be his skateboard.
For whom it may concern - yes I ate both pizzas. And ate a whole bowl of ice cream after that.
If men are so smart, why haven’t they already invented a refrigerator with endless beer?
I’m so afraid that my nudes will end up online. That’s why I post them on Instagram - by myself. They say attack is the best defense.
If my body is the temple of the Lord then who am I not to let people in?
