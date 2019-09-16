Tinder Tips: Funniest Russian girls profiles that make a guy swipe right

Lifestyle
Igor Rozin

Legion Media
Have you ever wondered how to make a guy notice you? Here’s a bunch of hilarious examples from Russian Tinder compiled by Swipe Right that may - or may not - do the trick! 

Swipe Right

I can’t afford a vibrator, so I ended up here.

Swipe Right

This year three of my girlfriends have got [marriage] proposals from their boyfriends. I have already been asked to STFU three times - just today.

Swipe Right

I’m definitely not a cask of beer, but I’ll also make your heart beat faster.

Swipe Right

I didn’t find myself in a dumpster. 

Swipe Right

I can be the whole Earth to you - as long as you believe it is flat.

Swipe Right

What’s the problem? Just come by, take my hand and firmly say: 我们去吃狗，好吗？

Swipe Right

The only flat thing in my boyfriend’s life would be his skateboard.

Swipe Right

For whom it may concern - yes I ate both pizzas. And ate a whole bowl of ice cream after that.

Swipe Right

If men are so smart, why haven’t they already invented a refrigerator with endless beer? 

Swipe Right

I’m so afraid that my nudes will end up online. That’s why I post them on Instagram - by myself. They say attack is the best defense.

Swipe Right

If my body is the temple of the Lord then who am I not to let people in?

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

