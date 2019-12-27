What NOT to give a Russian as a New Year’s present in 2020

The popular Russian portal, Mail.ru, conducted a poll and published its rating of the most unwanted New Year’s gifts. The majority of those polled (71 percent), or over 5,000 people, claim that they are given useless presents. A further nine percent say that they get rid of their presents by gifting them to somebody else.

Here’s a rating of the least popular gifts:

1. A Chinese zodiac souvenir (57 percent)

2. A stuffed animal (52 percent)

3. Scales (49 percent)

4. Soap (48 percent)

5. A calendar (48 percent)

6. A shaving set (48 percent)

7. A massage mat (45 percent)

8. Bitcoin (42 percent)

9. A cosmetic make-up set (40 percent)

10. A towel (38 percent)

Some 70 percent of those polled pointed out that a gift should have practical use. At the same time, 10 percent of respondents believe that a gift’s most important aspect is the element of surprise. Another nine percent do not care what they get, and they think it’s the thought that counts.

