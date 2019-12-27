Russians made fun of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ (PICS + VIDEOS)

Witcher and Jaskier
What can I say to you?..
I want people to look at me as Witcher looks at Jaskier
Toss a coin to your Witcher! O’O’O’O!!
The Witcher from Netflix was kinda “meh”...
The Witcher looks like a typical Indian show
If The Witcher were adapted by ‘Belarusfilm’ studio
The only proper Witcher
Единственный нормальный Ведьмак pic.twitter.com/LxkUWDUDcI— Никотинка с Бровями+ (@Yoghikitt) 20 декабря 2019 г.
What a true Orthodox Geralt should look like. (The meme shows the image of Prince Vladimir from ’The Viking’, portrayed by Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky)
Geralt looks great
Wow. Witcher is so cool. Cavill really nailed it
Here they are from left to right: Ciri, Yennefer, Geralt and Jaskier
Jaskier’s face when Witcher wasn’t paid with a coin
How good is Cavill’s Witcher
If somebody tells you there is a dark-skinned elf in The Witcher, just show this fantasy racist this:
Your face when Jaskier is doing his thing again
What’s up, fellas?
Ну шо, посоны, #TheWitcherNetflix ? pic.twitter.com/X7scSwT3O3— огуречный барон (@YegorovaSaina) 20 декабря 2019 г.
Toss a coin to your Witcher!
Me and the second The Witcher season
