Magical PHOTOS of Moscow’s Kremlin in SNOW!

Moscow has finally been covered by snow in early January, after nearly a month of “fake” winter (it usually starts snowing in October)! And official photographers of the capital’s Kremlin Museums caught the wondrous moment. And, yes, it’s just splendid! Take a look for yourself - there’s no need for words.
1. Cathedral of the Annunciation
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
2. Cathedral Square and Grand Kremlin Palace
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
3. Spasskaya Tower
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
4. Cathedral of the Archangel and Tsar Bell
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
5. Tsar Bell
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
6. Cathedral of the Archangel
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
7. Tsar Cannon
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
8. Kremlin Arsenal
Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums
