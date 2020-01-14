Magical PHOTOS of Moscow’s Kremlin in SNOW!

Moscow has finally been covered by snow in early January, after nearly a month of “fake” winter (it usually starts snowing in October)! And official photographers of the capital’s Kremlin Museums caught the wondrous moment. And, yes, it’s just splendid! Take a look for yourself - there’s no need for words.

1. Cathedral of the Annunciation

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

2. Cathedral Square and Grand Kremlin Palace

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

3. Spasskaya Tower

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

4. Cathedral of the Archangel and Tsar Bell

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

5. Tsar Bell

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

6. Cathedral of the Archangel

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

7. Tsar Cannon 

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

8. Kremlin Arsenal

Press photo/Moscow Kremlin Museums

