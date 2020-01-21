Who wore it better: Russian vs Western celebrities (PHOTOS)

Anna Dello Russo or Ksenia Sobchak? Lady Gaga or Vera Brezhneva? Here are 11 examples of celebs caught wearing the same outfits.

While we all live in different countries, fashion is one of the few things that unites us all. And celebrities are not an exception.

From Hollywood movie stars to Russian pop divas - no one is immune to occasionally wearing something that another public person has already worn. Not the end of the world, of course, unless it happens at the same time and place. Cringe!

Plus, the same dress might look totally different, depending on the figure and accessories - so, which of these have your vote?

1. Lady Gaga vs Vera Brezhneva

Getty Images, @ververa/instagram Getty Images, @ververa/instagram

2. Miranda Kerr vs Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova (Glukoza)

Legion Media Legion Media

3. Meghan Markle vs Tina Kandelaki

Legion Media, @tina_kandelaki/instagram Legion Media, @tina_kandelaki/instagram

4. Kate Beckinsale vs Tatiana Navka

Legion Media, Getty Images Legion Media, Getty Images

5. Anna Dello Russo vs Ksenia Sobchak

Legion Media, @xenia_sobchak/instagram Legion Media, @xenia_sobchak/instagram

6. Emilia Clarke vs Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova (Glukoza)

Getty Images, Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Getty Images, Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

7. Amanda Seyfried vs Victoria Lopyreva

Legion Media, @lopyrevavika @vadimkovalev Legion Media, @lopyrevavika @vadimkovalev

8. Kate Middleton vs Tina Kandelaki

Getty Images, @tina_kandelaki/instagram Getty Images, @tina_kandelaki/instagram

9. Beyonce vs Anita Tsoy

Getty Images, @anitatsoy/instagram Getty Images, @anitatsoy/instagram

10. Kourtney Kardashian vs Vera Brezhneva

AFP, Getty Images AFP, Getty Images

11. Drew Barrymore vs Lyubov Uspenskaya

Getty Images, Rossiya/youtube.com Getty Images, Rossiya/youtube.com

