What Moscow looks like in its first week since lockdown (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Victoria Ryabikova

Getty Images
Empty streets, snow, and masked police officers — Moscow turns into a zombie apocalypse movie set.

On March 30, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced a self-isolation regime for all categories of citizens. Residents of the Russian capital can leave their homes only to go to work, buy food and medicines, or walk pets. All restaurants, bars, parks, fitness centers, and entertainment facilities are closed until further notice.

The lockdown is due to last until April 5, after which it could be extended for a further indefinite period, according to the Telegram channel of Moscow’s coronavirus monitoring center.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Moscow health photo coronavirus
We've got more than 1,6 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies