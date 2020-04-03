What Moscow looks like in its first week since lockdown (PHOTOS)

On March 30, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced a self-isolation regime for all categories of citizens. Residents of the Russian capital can leave their homes only to go to work, buy food and medicines, or walk pets. All restaurants, bars, parks, fitness centers, and entertainment facilities are closed until further notice.

The lockdown is due to last until April 5, after which it could be extended for a further indefinite period, according to the Telegram channel of Moscow’s coronavirus monitoring center.

Как похорошела Москва при карантине. Шума на Тверской поубавилось, я даже могу слышать двигатель своего электросамоката. Да и втопить теперь можно без страха кого-то задеть. Хотя кого вообще можно сбить на крыше? pic.twitter.com/FTpV9ZNBkR — Вершинин ⚡️ (@RWersh) March 28, 2020

