A Russian designer came up with a ‘fashion magazine’ about Covid-19 (PHOTOS)

Another way to not get bored in quarantine if you’re stuck with friends.

Russian designer Artem Ivanov ended up in a quarantine in St. Petersburg’s Botkina hospital with a few of his friends. But he decided to stay optimistic: he asked his hospital fellows to take pictures of themselves in their rooms, and he used the subsequent photos to design covers for an imaginary magazine called ‘Botkina Covid Fashion’. And they turned out very stylish (and even better than Vogue or Vanity Fair)!

Check them out for yourself...

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.