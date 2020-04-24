New Russian hashtag challenge seeks to renew long-abandoned correspondence

The Russian flash mob #неотвечатьгрубо (dontberude) calls upon people to reply to years-old messages that never got answered for whatever reason. For some, it could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship…

The idea of the hashtag challenge, launched by Russian comedian Kirill Selegei, is simple: sift through old messages that you ignored for some reason and write back. The only rule is don’t be rude. The older the original message, the better.

The initiative has so far gathered 5,000 likes. Here are some time-worn messages unearthed and replied to by Russian Twitter users.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

replied @Graypfruit.

Self-isolating user @sova_ne_camera finally found a reason to leave home.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

@Dianushkayo decided to try it out for herself with one word.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

@Chilikto remembered his school years.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

For @vizar_vizual, it was an excuse to renew a conversation with a girl he once liked.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

@Papricovyyuser agreed to hang out, but later than planned.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

User @how2benormal gave a second chance to a guy who had the hots for her. How the dialogue ended remains unknown — maybe it will continue in another year’s time.

Anton Romanov Anton Romanov

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.